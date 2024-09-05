ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Farooq Abdullah Exclusive Interview | 'Main Priority is Full Statehood'

The former J&K CM answers questions about the assembly elections and Article 370 among other burning issues.

David Devadas
Published
Opinion
1 min read
Producer :Saptarshi Basak
Video Editor :Kriti Saxena

In this exclusive interview, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah speaks to The Quint about the impending assembly elections, his expectations from the NC-Congress coalition, Article 370, and many more burning issues concerning the erstwhile state.

Topics:  Farooq Abdullah 

