'Bomb Smashed Through Roof': Eyewitnesses on Manipur Drone Attacks That Killed 2

Even a cow was gravely injured in the bomb attack in Senjam Chirang. Locals said that it is being treated by local veterinary doctors.

The Imphal West incidents have broken the uneasy calm in the Imphal Valley area since the last attack on 27 April when two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were allegedly killed in a clash in Bishnupur district.

Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, who visited Gambhir and his family in Senjam Chirang, told the press that the use of such lethal technologies is "unprecedented" – and against international humanitarian laws. He added that he will discuss the drone attacks and other issues with Chief Minister Biren Singh.

DGP Manipur Rajiv Singh visited the affected areas, too. He told the villagers that the forces are "doing their best to protect the civilians".