Old Video Falsely Shared as Recent Protest Against Article 370 in Bangladesh

The video dates back to August 2019 and does not show a recent protest in Bangladesh, as claimed.

Aishwarya Varma
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video shows a rally which took place in 2019 and is not recent.</p></div>
The video shows a rally which took place in 2019 and is not recent.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing people walking down a street, holding banners and chanting slogans, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that people in Bangladesh are "now protesting to repeal Article 370," which used to grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: While the video shoes a rally related to the abrogation of Article 370, it is not recent, as claimed.

  • It dates back to September 2019 and shows people in Dhaka, Bangladesh expressing solidarity with the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • One result took us to a video by the Associated Press, published on 4 September 2019, titled 'Dhaka protest against Indian Kashmir situation'.

  • Its description mentioned that it showed Muslims marching in Dhaka, Bangladesh "in protest at India's clampdown in Kashmir" on 30 August 2019, demanding "the restoration of the constitutional provision that gave it autonomy."

The video's description mentioned that the rally was taken out in solidarity with Kashmiris.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

The 'constitutional provision' that the video refers to is the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which gave special status and autonomy to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and was repealed on 5 August 2019.

  • Using keywords such as 'Dhaka protest Article 370' led us to a similar video shared by Dhaka Tribune in August 2019, mentioning that Muslim clerics protested the "situation in Kashmir."

Conclusion: A five-year-old video of a rally expressing support for Kashmiris in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has gone viral as a recent video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

