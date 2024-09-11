Fact-Check: Video of Helicopter Being Shot Down in Myanmar Linked to Manipur

advertisement
A video showing a person shooting down what appears to be a rocket is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the ongoing violence in Manipur.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "#Breaking, The #indian fighter helicopter shot down by freedom fighter in #Manipur."
What is the truth?: The video is not related to Manipur or India. It is from Myanmar and reportedly shows Kachin Independence Army (KIA) shooting down a helicopter belonging to Myanmar's military junta.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.
We found two videos on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) stating that the footage was from Myanmar showing a Mi-24 attack helicopter of the country's Air Force by Kachin Independence Army (KIA) using Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems (MANPADS).
A YouTube channel named 'ConflictLive' posted the same video on 6 September.
X account @BabakTaghvaee1 also posted the same visuals on their page.
News service Radio Free Asia published a report that a Junta helicopter had crashed following KIA attack in the northern part of the country.
The report noted that people in the neighboring village Nam Sang Yang observed a military helicopter slowly descending upside-down, with smoke coming out.
A Myanmar-based page named People's Spring on Facebook also posted this visual. The page is listed under the 'news/media' category.
The page noted that the attack, which killed about 8 people, including 1 major and 2 captains of the Military Council Army, took place on 3 January. The video footage of the downing of the army's Mi-17 helicopter went viral on social media on 6 September.
Manipur police reacts: Taking to their X page, the state police posted a screenshot of the claim and said that the footage was from Myanmar and not Manipur.
Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-check unit posted on its X page that the claim was false and the footage was not related to Manipur.
Conclusion: A video from Myanmar showing a helicopter being shot down has been falsely linked to Manipur.
