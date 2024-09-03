Fact-Check: Fake Opinion Poll Showing Congress Lead in Haryana Goes Viral!

advertisement
With the state assembly elections in Haryana right around the corner, an opinion poll graphic attributed to Republic-Matrize shared on social media purports to show the Congress party's lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
What does the graphic state?: Based on the data from the purported opinion poll, the BJP is expected to win 26-36 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is predicted to secure 35-40 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to obtain 15-20 seats, with other parties likely to win 0-2 seats.
Who shared it?: The graphic was shared by AAP spokesperson Nyvaan Sharma.
What we found: After checking both Republic and Matrize's websites and social media handles, we did not come across any recent polls related to the Haryana elections.
Matrize has shared multiple posts from Times Group news channels regarding different government subjects and the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra.
As per the Matrize-Times poll, BJP+ is expected to secure 37-42 seats, Congress 33-38 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 3-8 seats, and others 7-12 seats in the state.
We also ran a Google reverse image search on the purported graphic, and came across a story by ETV Bharat from 1 June.
The ETV poll showed the exit poll findings for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.
The name "Republic-Matrize," voting finger symbol and Haryana map are the same in the two graphics.
When are the polls?: Haryana will vote for its assembly elections on 5 October. The state currently has a BJP government with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.
Conclusion: A fake opinion poll graphic showing Congress's lead in Haryana went viral on social media.
