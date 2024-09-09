Drone and Rocket Attacks Add Another Dimension to the Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

The fact that the situation is beyond the control of the Manipur government is clear from day one. The state police is completely divided on ethnic lines and is neither capable nor willing to act proactively. They are being accused of being partial to the Meitei community. In view of the above circumstances, the absolute inaction of the central government is beyond comprehension.

The first step towards restoring normalcy in the state is to control violence and create an environment of mutual trust between the two communities. This can be achieved by imposing President’s Rule, given that the Biren Singh government has failed miserably. Security forces must carry out searches to recover the looted arms that are being used to perpetrate violence.

These efforts must be followed up by initiating dialogue between the two communities by using the good offices of Naga leaders who have maintained a neutral stance. The services of village heads commonly known as “Gaon Budhas” are widely respected in the tribal communities of the East.