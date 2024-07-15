ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'The Simpsons' Predicted An Assassination Attempt on Trump? No, Claim is False!

None of the episodes on 'The Simpsons' showed Donald Trump dead in a coffin.

A cartoon of former President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump inside a coffin is being shared on social media.

  • This image comes after Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that American animated television show The Simpsons predicted the politician’s death.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: The Quint) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • There is no evidence to support that such a frame appeared on the Simpsons.

  • Similarly, the image has been circulated on social media platforms much before the attempted assassination on 13 July.

How did we find out?: First, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image.

  • We came across a story by The Sun from 2020, including the viral image.

  • The story was about whether the Simpsons predicted Trump’s death on 27 August 2020.

  • It noted that no such image ever appeared on the show.

Here is a preview of the story by The Sun from 2020. 

(Source: The Sun) 

Following this, we ran a Tineye reverse image search on the image and found a repository of results which showed that the image has previously gone viral too.

Here is a preview showing a few of the results.

(Source: Tineye/Screenshot) 

Has Trump’s reference appeared on the show?: According to a story by the New York Times from 2018, the show spoke about Trump’s presidency in the year, 2000.

A clip of the episode from season 17 from the show, called 'Bart to the Future', can be seen here.

  • The Quint has reached out to the producers of the show to get their input, and the story will be updated once the response comes.

Conclusion: An image of Trump inside a coffin is being shared to claim that the Simpsons predicted the recent gunshot targeted at him.

