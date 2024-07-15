'The Simpsons' Predicted An Assassination Attempt on Trump? No, Claim is False!

A cartoon of former President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump inside a coffin is being shared on social media.
This image comes after Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that American animated television show The Simpsons predicted the politician’s death.
How did we find out?: First, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image.
We came across a story by The Sun from 2020, including the viral image.
The story was about whether the Simpsons predicted Trump’s death on 27 August 2020.
It noted that no such image ever appeared on the show.
Following this, we ran a Tineye reverse image search on the image and found a repository of results which showed that the image has previously gone viral too.
Has Trump’s reference appeared on the show?: According to a story by the New York Times from 2018, the show spoke about Trump’s presidency in the year, 2000.
A clip of the episode from season 17 from the show, called 'Bart to the Future', can be seen here.
The Quint has reached out to the producers of the show to get their input, and the story will be updated once the response comes.
Conclusion: An image of Trump inside a coffin is being shared to claim that the Simpsons predicted the recent gunshot targeted at him.
