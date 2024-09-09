Old Video Falsely Shared as Recent Protest Against Article 370 in Bangladesh

A video showing people walking down a street, holding banners and chanting slogans, has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that people in Bangladesh are "now protesting to repeal Article 370," which used to grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Is it true?: While the video shoes a rally related to the abrogation of Article 370, it is not recent, as claimed.
It dates back to September 2019 and shows people in Dhaka, Bangladesh expressing solidarity with the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One result took us to a video by the Associated Press, published on 4 September 2019, titled 'Dhaka protest against Indian Kashmir situation'.
Its description mentioned that it showed Muslims marching in Dhaka, Bangladesh "in protest at India's clampdown in Kashmir" on 30 August 2019, demanding "the restoration of the constitutional provision that gave it autonomy."
The 'constitutional provision' that the video refers to is the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which gave special status and autonomy to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and was repealed on 5 August 2019.
Using keywords such as 'Dhaka protest Article 370' led us to a similar video shared by Dhaka Tribune in August 2019, mentioning that Muslim clerics protested the "situation in Kashmir."
Conclusion: A five-year-old video of a rally expressing support for Kashmiris in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has gone viral as a recent video.
