Fact-Check: Unrelated Video From Myanmar Falsely Linked to Manipur Violence

Fact-Check: This video is not related to the Manipur violence. The video is from Myanmar.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A post by news portal Northeast Now, which shows an image of several men holding guns, was shared with the claim that an armed group "threatened" to take over Kangla, a significant area of Manipur's Imphal city.
What did the users say?: Those sharing the post claimed that a message delivered in Manipuri (Meitei language), threatens to capture Kangla, a significant area in Imphal city, within two months.
Who shared it?: News portal Northeast Now shared a story about this on their X (formerly Twitter) account.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Is this true?: This video is not from Manipur and has been edited to add the audio onto the video.
The video is actually from Myanmar and shows Maui, Deputy commander-in-chief of Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) talking in Burmese about their fight against the State Administration Council (SAC) troops.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the post and found two videos with the same frame.
On Facebook, a news page named CBN Daily News uploaded the video on 22 December 2022.
This predates the ethnic violence in Manipur, which started in May 2023.
An archive of the page can be found here.
Similarly, we came across the same video on X by user "@nicholas6284," who uploaded it on 22 December 2023.
The Google reverse image search also led us to a video report called, "Myanmar's young people take up arms against junta" by France24 from 16 February. It also used the the same video of the KNDF in their report.
It says, that Maui, 30-years-old of the Karenni Rebels had become a prime target for the army generals.
Here is a preview of the report.
At 3:55 minutes, one can see Karenni's video being played in the report.
Conclusion: Clearly, this video is not related to the violence Manipur. The video shows Myanmar's Karenni forces who are fighting against the military rule in their country.
