Fact-Check: Unrelated Video From Myanmar Falsely Linked to Manipur Violence

A post by news portal Northeast Now, which shows an image of several men holding guns, was shared with the claim that an armed group "threatened" to take over Kangla, a significant area of Manipur's Imphal city.

What did the users say?: Those sharing the post claimed that a message delivered in Manipuri (Meitei language), threatens to capture Kangla, a significant area in Imphal city, within two months.

Who shared it?: News portal Northeast Now shared a story about this on their X (formerly Twitter) account.