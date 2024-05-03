Documentary | One Year of Manipur Violence: The Horrors of Relief Camps

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
It has been one year since ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis engulfed the northeastern state of Manipur. Thousands of people, both Meities and Kukis, continue to languish in relief camps all over the state.
In this documentary, we bring to you voices from these camps that are pleading for an escape.
