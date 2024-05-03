ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Documentary | One Year of Manipur Violence: The Horrors of Relief Camps

It has been one year since ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis engulfed the northeastern state of Manipur.

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

It has been one year since ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis engulfed the northeastern state of Manipur. Thousands of people, both Meities and Kukis, continue to languish in relief camps all over the state.

In this documentary, we bring to you voices from these camps that are pleading for an escape.

Topics:  Manipur violence 

