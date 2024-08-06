Hindus Entering India Amid Bangladesh Turmoil Won’t Get Citizenship Under CAA

Speaking to the media about the recent crisis in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that one crore Hindus were expected to enter India owing to the conflict.

In the video, Adhikari can be heard saying, "One crore Hindu refugees will come to West Bengal. I urge the governor and the chief minister of West Bengal, be prepared. Consult with the Central government, there is CAA," referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, widely referred to as the Citizenship Amendment Act.

With his statement, the leader implies that Hindus seeking refuge in India would qualify for Indian citizenship under the CAA.