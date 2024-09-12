Did Interim Govt in Bangladesh Ban Ganesh Puja Celebrations in Chittagong? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh has banned Ganesh Puja celebrations in Chittagong.
What's the context?: As per recent media reports, a procession of Ganesh Chaturthi was attacked near a mosque in Bangladesh's Chittagong. Hot water was thrown on the idol of Lord Ganesh and bricks were thrown at devotees, which resulted to two people sustaining injuries.
What are the facts?: There is no evidence to prove that a blanket ban on Ganesh Puja celebrations in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Additionally, Religious Affairs Advisor Dr AFM Khalid Hossain had issued a warning mentioning that disturbances at places of worship will be handled strictly.
No information in public domain: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search on Google, but it did not return any credible news reports about Ganesh Puja being officially banned in Chittagong.
A report published in Dhaka Tribune said that Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, who is the Religious Affairs Adviser, issued a warning stating the disturbances at worship places will be sternly handled.
He asked Sanatan community members in the Rajshahi division to celebrate their festivals with fervour and enthusiasm.
Hossain said that those who harass people at worship halls will be brought them under the law.
Worship hall for Ganesh Puja vandalised: As per a report in Prothomalo, the hall for Ganesh Puja in Chittagong City was vandalised by some miscreants on 7 September.
Following this, Hindu devotees immediately held a protest march in the area. The situation was later brought under control by police and army personnel.
New guidelines ahead of Durga Puja: Times of India reported that the interim government in Bangladesh has urged to halt Durga puja-related activities five minutes before Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) and during namaaz.
Conclusion: This claim is false as we did not find any evidence of official ban being placed on Ganesh Puja celebrations.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)