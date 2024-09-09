Old Video of Woman Being Assaulted in Andhra Falsely Shared as One From Manipur

[TRIGGER WARNING: Video contains visuals of sexual assault. Discretion is advised.]
A video showing woman being harassed is being circulated online with a claim that it shows a Hindu man assaulting a woman from the Kuki community in Manipur.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the video due to its disturbing nature.)
What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2017 and is from Andhra Pradesh.
It is unrelated to the violence or unrest happening in Manipur.
How did we find out the truth? We performed a reverse image search on some of the video's keyframes, which led us to an article shared by News18 on 26 September 2017.
The report included a screenshot from the viral video and stated that this incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.
It added that the police took suo-motu cognisance of the matter, registered a case and arrested the accused.
The police said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused and decided to end it after which the man assaulted the woman.
India Today and NDTV also shared the same information.
This video also went viral in 2020 with a false communal claim and was debunked by WebQoof team, you can read it here.
Update on Manipur: Less than a week after drone attacks rocked the Imphal West district, more rocket and bomb attacks hit Bishnupur district on 6 September.
In the second attack, a 78-year-old Meitei man died in the Moirang Bazar area of the district.
This was followed by gun violence during the early hours of Saturday, 7 September in Jiribam, a district on Manipur's border with Assam, where six people were killed.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video showing a woman being assaulted is being falsely linked to Manipur.
