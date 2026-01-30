WebQoof Recap: Around Protests Against UGC Regulations, Salman Khan & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Around Protests Against UGC Regulations, Salman Khan & More

From an old video being linked to the protests around the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to an AI-manipulated video of Salman Khan being shared as him joining the AIMIM, here is the recap of our top five fact-checks from this week.

1. Old, Unrelated Video Viral as Protest Against BJP for the New UGC Guidelines

A video of people taking out a torch-lit march with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent UGC regulations.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the video could be traced back to December 2025 and showed a he Congress party's unit in Odisha protesting over the National Herald case.

Read our fact-check here.

2. AI Clip of COAS Dwivedi Viral as Criticizing Pak’s Entry on Gaza Peace Board

A video purportedly showing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi opposing the inclusion of Pakistan in the US-made Board of Peace (BoP) was being circulated as his recent statements.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Team WebQoof found that the viral video was manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and did not show real remarks made by General Dwivedi.

You can read the full story here.

3. AI-Manipulated Clip Shared with False Claim About Salman Khan Joining AIMIM

Social media users shared a video of actor Salman Khan claiming that it showed Khan announcing that he will be joining Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

This viral clip, too, was manipulated using AI tools. There was no evidence to support the claim that Khan indeed made such an announcement.

Read our fact-check here.

4. Does This Video Show Man Targeting a Child Selling Balloons in India? No!

A video of a man bursting several balloons that was being carried by a child on his back went viral on the internet with users claiming it to be a recent incident in India.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

Team WebQoof found that the video was staged and was recorded in Bangladesh. We spoke to the creator, who confirmed these findings.

You can read the full story here.

5. Danish Parliament Laughing Over Trump’s Demand for Nobel Peace Prize? No!

With US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding taking control of Greenland, a video went viral on social media platforms claiming that it showed Danish lawmakers mocking Trump's request for a Nobel Peace Prize.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

We found that the video actually dated back to 2019 and showed Danish parliamentarians laughing while discussing the government's purchase of circus animals.

Read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

