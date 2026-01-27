ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of PM Modi, Shah Rukh, Salman & Sunny Deol Watching Border 2 Is AI

Multiple detection tools showed that the image was indeed generated using AI.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol purportedly watching the recent film Border 2 is going viral on social media platforms.

(Archives of similar such claims could be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: The viral image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show a real visual. This makes the claim false.

No news reports: There were no credible news reports that talked PM Modi watching the recently released film with the actors in a screening.

  • Moreover, the viral image appeared flawed as the screen was on the side on which the film was being screened.

  • This pointed towards the possibility of the viral image being generated using AI.

What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'WasitAI' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the image being AI-generated.

  • The second tool conclusively showed that the image was indeed created by AI.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the image was generated using the help of AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

