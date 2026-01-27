Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image of PM Modi, Shah Rukh, Salman & Sunny Deol Watching Border 2 Is AI

This Image of PM Modi, Shah Rukh, Salman & Sunny Deol Watching Border 2 Is AI

Multiple detection tools showed that the image was indeed generated using AI.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol purportedly watching the recent film Border 2 is going viral on social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar such claims could be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: The viral image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show a real visual. This makes the claim false.

Also ReadFact-Check: CRPF Personnel Offering Namaz on Duty? No, Clip Is From Bangladesh!

No news reports: There were no credible news reports that talked PM Modi watching the recently released film with the actors in a screening.

  • Moreover, the viral image appeared flawed as the screen was on the side on which the film was being screened.

  • This pointed towards the possibility of the viral image being generated using AI.

What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'WasitAI' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the image being AI-generated.

  • The second tool conclusively showed that the image was indeed created by AI.

The first tool showed over 99% probability of the image being an AI-generated one.

This tool conclusively showed that the image was AI.

Conclusion: It is evident that the image was generated using the help of AI.

Also ReadPawan Khera Slammed Shankaracharya for Comment on Rahul Gandhi? Clip Is Edited!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT