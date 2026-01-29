Old, Unrelated Video Viral as Protest Against BJP for the New UGC Guidelines

A video featuring a massive torch-lit march with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is being shared on social media, with users claiming that the clip shows people protesting the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Some context: The UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 require all colleges and universities to set up Equal Opportunity Centres and anti-discrimination mechanisms to curb caste and other discrimination and ensure speedy grievance redressal.