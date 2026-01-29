Fact-Check: Kashmiri Vendor Harassed in Public? No, This Is a Prank Video!

advertisement
A video showing a man purportedly assaulting a vendor on a bicycle from Jammu and Kashmir and seizing his products is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the claim expressed their concern and noted that it was a case of harassment against a Kashmiri street vendor.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the original post on the Instagram account 'badshah_khan_wrestler,' featuring the same people as seen in the viral video.
This version was uploaded in January with the caption, "Kashmiri Bhai ko kiya Badshah Khan Ne torture OMG" and tags such as #funny and #prank, suggesting that the video was scripted.
Later, the same account posted a 'clarification' video stating that the viral clip was made solely for humour and entertainment, not to create any damage or conflict.
We went through his Instagram page which noted that Khan was a wrestler, actor, cricketer, roaster, and comedian, often sharing prank-themed content.
This additionally verifies that the viral video is a prank and not a real harrassment incident.
Conclusion: The viral clip does not show a real incident of a Kashmiri vendor being attacked but, a prank video.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)