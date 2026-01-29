Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Kashmiri Vendor Harassed in Public? No, This Is a Prank Video!

Fact-Check: Kashmiri Vendor Harassed in Public? No, This Is a Prank Video!

The creator of the video clarified on his Instagram that the video was a prank and not a real incident.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is a prank and not a real incident.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is a prank and not a real incident.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing a man purportedly assaulting a vendor on a bicycle from Jammu and Kashmir and seizing his products is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the claim expressed their concern and noted that it was a case of harassment against a Kashmiri street vendor.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is a prank video and not a real incident.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the original post on the Instagram account 'badshah_khan_wrestler,' featuring the same people as seen in the viral video.

  • This version was uploaded in January with the caption, "Kashmiri Bhai ko kiya Badshah Khan Ne torture OMG" and tags such as #funny and #prank, suggesting that the video was scripted.

  • Later, the same account posted a 'clarification' video stating that the viral clip was made solely for humour and entertainment, not to create any damage or conflict.

  • We went through his Instagram page which noted that Khan was a wrestler, actor, cricketer, roaster, and comedian, often sharing prank-themed content.

  • This additionally verifies that the viral video is a prank and not a real harrassment incident.

Here is a preview of his profile.

(Source: Instagram)

Conclusion: The viral clip does not show a real incident of a Kashmiri vendor being attacked but, a prank video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

