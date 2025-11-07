COAS Dwivedi Said Army Reducing Non-Hindus by 50%? Video Is AI-generated

A video showing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, saying that the Indian Army will reduce 'non-Hindu' soldiers by over 50 percent by 2028 is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
"Recently, our ranks have been debated whether non-Hindu castes should remain in the Indian Army. I brought this concern to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his response was unambiguous. By 2028, non-Hindu soldiers must be reduced by over 50%.We have begun selecting out those who refuse to embrace Hinduism. If anyone wishes to convert, they may receive a five-year extension, but we will judge their sincerity before granting promotions. Indian Army, we are told, is for Hindus, not for outsiders or descendants of so-called invaders.This policy is not about merit or loyalty, it's about purging diversity. As soldiers, we are being told to trade our oath for an ideology. History will remember what is being done in these halls."
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by ANI from 1 November. Dwivedi spoke about his visiting TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and sharing with students lessons from Operation Sindoor.
There was no mention about the reduction of 'non-Hindus' in the army.
This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
Conclusion: The viral video showing General Dwivedi speaking about reducing 'non-Hindus' in the Indian army by 50 per cent is created using AI.
