AI-Manipulated Clip Shared with False Claim About Salman Khan Joining AIMIM

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Khan had made any public statements regarding his entry in politics and joining AIMIM. However, we did not find any sources which were credible to prove the authenticity of the claim.

We, then, extracted the portion of Khan's video and divided it into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

However, we did not find any clues linking to the original video.

Team WebQoof manually went through Khan's social media to check if he had posted any similar videos, previously.

We found a clip from April 2023, which looked similar to the viral clip. It noted Khan's presence at an Eid celebration in Dubai.