Trump Reverses Tariff Threat Against Europe Following Greenland Deal Framework

According to BBC, Trump had previously warned of imposing a 10% tariff on goods from the United Kingdom and other NATO member states starting 1 February, with the rate set to increase to 25% by June if no agreement was reached on Greenland. After the meeting with Rutte, Trump announced on social media that the tariffs would not be implemented, citing the formation of a “framework of a future deal” concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic region.