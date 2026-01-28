Danish Parliament Laughing Over Trump’s Demand for Nobel Peace Prize? No!

Amid United States President Donald Trump’s escalating remarks about taking control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, a video is being shared on social media claiming to show Danish lawmakers mocking his request for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Social media users are circulating the clip alleging that Denmark’s leaders ridiculed Trump during a parliamentary session.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and was led to a report by Euro News featuring the same video from .
The report noted that Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen burst into laughter while delivering a speech at the parliament session on 3 October 2019.
She began to chuckle while recounting a tale of circus elephants purchased by the Danish government in September to ensure they received a proper retirement.
Additionally, NBC News also posted the same video on their Facebook in October 2019.
Additionally, the video was also shared by Danish broadcaster DR.dk on , mentioning that each year following the inauguration of the parliament, there was an opening debate addressing a variety of subjects.
PM Frederiksen was scheduled to discuss the state's acquisition of circus elephants, as it was illegal for circuses to own them.
The statement overwhelmed Frederiksen, causing her to burst into laughter as she recounted the purchases.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video has no connection to Trump's demand for a Nobel Peace Prize.
