Danish Parliament Laughing Over Trump’s Demand for Nobel Peace Prize? No!

This video predates Trump's demand for a peace prize, as it is from 2019, and not recent as claimed.

Amid United States President Donald Trump’s escalating remarks about taking control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, a video is being shared on social media claiming to show Danish lawmakers mocking his request for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Social media users are circulating the clip alleging that Denmark’s leaders ridiculed Trump during a parliamentary session.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2019.

  • This incident took place when the parliamentarians discussed the government's purchase of circus animals.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and was led to a report by Euro News featuring the same video from 3 October 2019.

  • The report noted that Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen burst into laughter while delivering a speech at the parliament session on 3 October 2019.

  • She began to chuckle while recounting a tale of circus elephants purchased by the Danish government in September to ensure they received a proper retirement.

  • Additionally, NBC News also posted the same video on their Facebook in October 2019.

  • Additionally, the video was also shared by Danish broadcaster DR.dk on 4 October 2019, mentioning that each year following the inauguration of the parliament, there was an opening debate addressing a variety of subjects.

  • PM Frederiksen was scheduled to discuss the state's acquisition of circus elephants, as it was illegal for circuses to own them.

  • The statement overwhelmed Frederiksen, causing her to burst into laughter as she recounted the purchases.

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video has no connection to Trump's demand for a Nobel Peace Prize.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Greenland   Denmark   donald trump 

