AI Clip of COAS Dwivedi Viral as Criticizing Pak’s Entry on Gaza Peace Board

A video showing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi speaking on a podium, seemingly responding to a query about Pakistan being requested to join the US-made Board of Peace (BoP) is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
"Well, India does not need to be a part of Gaza Peace Board as we are being represented by Israel there. We strongly oppose the inclusion of Pakistan into it as Pakistan will take side of Gaza and Hamas.This will go against Israel. So the role of Pakistan in Gaza Peace Board needs to be exposed. We have concerns that Pakistan might use this platform to legitimize Kashmir cause in the future that will create troubles on our borders.Pakistan is a terrorist country and needs to be shown its place."
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Dwivedi had made such a statement, however we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
We, then, divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a live stream featuring similar frames by ANI from 22 January. Dwivedi attended the launch of a book named, "Redlines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India's New Normal"
We went through the stream but found no mention of the Gaza Peace Board.
This led us to run the clip on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the viral video was created with the help of AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter/Screenshot)
PIB fact-check: The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit also debunked the viral claim and called it a "deepfake," shared to mislead people and spread misinformation.
What is the Gaza Peace Board?: US President Donald Trump launched an international “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 22 January, positioning it as a body to help oversee post-war Gaza reconstruction and broader conflict resolution, with him as chair and invites sent to dozens of nations.
As per a press release by the Pakistani government, the neighbouring country has accepted US's invitation to join the board.
Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and is not a real incident.
