No, This Video Does Not Show Cars Skidding and Colliding in Manali

A video showing a car skidding on a snowy road, before hitting another car, which in turn flips and slides down the road, is being shared on social media.
The clip is being shared amid reports of vehicles skidding and ramming into each other due to slippery roads caused by snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
But...?: The claim is false, as the video dates back to December 2025 and shows visuals from Malatya, Turkey.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several videos and reports carrying the same visuals.
The video was also shared on 29 December 2025 by Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency, which had shared it as a video from the country's Yeşilyurt district of Malatya.
A report by the agency mentioned that the incident took place on a steep road in Yeşilyurt's Tecde neighbourhood.
A further search using Turkish keywords led us to more news reports about the incident.
One such report by Malatya Soz said that the area had received heavy snowfall overnight, which caused a lot of black ice on the road. Due to this, several vehicles were slipping on that street.
Conclusion: An old video from Malatya, Turkey is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of cars slipping on ice in Manali.
