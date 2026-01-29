Does This Video Show Recent Protests Against UGC Regulations? No, It’s Old!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Recent Protests Against UGC Regulations? No, It’s Old!

Team WebQoof found that the viral video could be traced back to December 2025.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | This video of a protest is old and is not related to the recent UGC regulations.</p></div>
Fact-Check | This video of a protest is old and is not related to the recent UGC regulations.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing people throwing ink on a poster carrying the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms as recent visuals.

What's the viral claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Even though I condemn this act. BJP has left us with no choice. Show more Silence, we will revolt even stronger. #UGC_Roll_Back #ShameOnUGC."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had gained over 35 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be viewed here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to December 2025 and shows members of the Congress party protesting in Raipur over the National Herald Case. This makes the viral claim false.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Naser Khan'.

  • It was posted on 22 December 2025 with a caption that loosely translated to, "There's excitement within the Congress camp after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court refused to hear the National Herald case against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and LOP Rahul Gandhi based on a private FIR. The Congress party welcomed the decision..."

The video was shared on 22 December 2025.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

News report: A report published by Dainik Bhaskar said that the Congress party had held a protest in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the National Herald Case.

  • A large numbers of leaders and workers raised slogans and proceeded to surround the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office.

  • The protesters allegedly broke through the barricades, however, they were soon stopped by the police.

The report was published on 17 December 2025.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent protests against the new UGC regulations.

