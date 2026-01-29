Does This Video Show Recent Protests Against UGC Regulations? No, It’s Old!

A video showing people throwing ink on a poster carrying the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms as recent visuals.

What's the viral claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Even though I condemn this act. BJP has left us with no choice. Show more Silence, we will revolt even stronger. #UGC_Roll_Back #ShameOnUGC."