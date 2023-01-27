WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Pathaan, Rahul Gandhi, and More

WebQoof Recap| Here's a recap of top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
From misinformation around Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Pathaan to a picture of Rahul Gandhi being falsely shared as him posing with the producers of the BBC documentary film 'India: The Modi Question', here's a recap of this week's top five fact-stories stories.
Several clips of disappointed fans giving negative reviews for a film starring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were shared, claiming that they showed the public's reaction to the recently released, Pathaan.
However, we found that these videos are old and show fans reacting to films such as Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017 and ZERO in 2018.
Want to know how we found out? Watch the video below for more details.
After several wrestlers affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) protested against the chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a video was shared of a recent incident of Singh slapping a wrestler on stage.
The claim stating that the clip is recent is false.
However, we found that the video dates back to December 2021, when Singh reportedly slapped one wrestler after an argument during an Under-15 National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Read our fact-check here.
A six-second-long video of BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was shared to claim that he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the video, Bhatia could be heard saying in Hindi, "Democracy is insulted when Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister."
The in-charge of Rajasthan and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee's Minority Department, Mohammad Waseem, shared it, among other users.
The BJP spokesperson did not criticise PM Modi.
However, we found that the video was clipped. A longer version showed Bhatia saying, "Democracy is insulted when Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister and it is said that 'Chowkidaar chor hai'(The watchman is a thief)."
Read our full story here.
A clip of two people dancing to the song 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan was shared claiming that it showed Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dancing to the song.
Several social media users, including journalist Rohan Dua, shared it with the same claim.
The video shows one Mehroz Baig and not Pak's Foreign Affairs Minister as claimed.
However, the claim was false. It shows one Mehroz Baig, a media student from Pakistan's Karachi dancing to the song.
The Quint reached out to Baig who confirmed to us that it is from a wedding event that took place on 8 January in Karachi, where he performed with the bride's sister.
Read our fact-check here.
A picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi standing with two men was shared to claim that it shows Gandhi standing with the producers of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question.'
However, the truth is that it shows Gandhi standing with an MP from the United Kingdom, Jeremy Corbyn, and engineer and chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda.
This picture does not show Gandhi standing with the producers of the documentary film.
Read our full story here.
