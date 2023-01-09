This Is How Besharam Rang Would Sound Like If It Was A Ghazal

Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been on everyone's radars since the film's first song, Besharam Rang dropped. Even though the song courted countless controversies, it also garnered massive popularity. From dance covers by fans to various song renditions, Besharam Rang has been making headlines for quite some time now.

The newest contribution to that is musician Soumya Mukherjee's soulful spin on the track. The music composer took to Instagram to share his reimagination of the Pathaan track as a ghazal.