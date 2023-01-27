No, Rahul Gandhi Isn’t Standing With Producer of BBC's Documentary on PM Modi
The photo shows Rahul Gandhi with UK MP Jeremy Corbyn and IOC Chairperson Sam Pitroda.
A photo showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi standing with two men is being shared on social media.
The claim: The photo is being shared with the claim that it shows Gandhi standing with the producer of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question,' which has been the subject of controversy in India.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.
This led us to an article published on Firstpost, which identified the people in the photo as Gandhi, UK Labour Party MP Jeremy Corbyn and engineer Sam Pitroda.
The report credited the photo to Indian Overseas Congress' (IOC) Twitter account.
We also found the photo on different news websites such as Hindustan Times and NDTV, where the other two people were identified as Corbyn and Pitroda.
Next, we looked for the photo on Congress Overseas' verified account and saw that it was shared on 23 May 2022.
This tweet identified Pitroda as the IOC's chairman.
Pitroda took to Twitter to clarify that the man in the middle was Corbyn and not a BBC producer.
BBC producers: According to the BBC, the producers of 'India: The Modi Question' are Richard Cookson and Mike Radford.
Conclusion: The photo shows Gandhi with UK MP Jeremy Corbyn and IOC chairman Sam Pitroda, and not BBC producers as claimed.
