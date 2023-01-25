Fact-Check: This Is an Old Video of Brij Bhushan Sharan Slapping a Wrestler

A video showing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a recent video of Singh slapping a wrestler on stage.

The claim comes shortly after national and international wrestlers affiliated with the WFI protested against Singh after a few among them accused him of sexual harassment.