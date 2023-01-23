No, This Group Didn't Perform to 'Jai Ho India' on America's Got Talent

A video of a group of people performing on a show called 'America's Got Talent' is being shared on the internet to claim that they were performing on an Indian patriotic song.

What about the video?: The two minutes and 18 seconds long clip shows the group performing, while a song in the background with lyrics "I love my India" can be heard playing.

Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh's Cabinet Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, among other users, shared the video.