Old Video of Mob Vandalising a Temple in Pakistan Peddled as Recent

A video showing a mob vandalising a building and setting it on fire is going viral on social media.

The claim: It states that the video shows people demolishing 100-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Pakistan recently.

Who shared it?: The claim was shared by several social media users, including Amardip Potfode, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC morcha, journalists Alok Jha and Mahesh Kumar Srivastava, both working for the right-wing propaganda channel Sudarshan News.