‘Support Free Press’: US State Dept After India Bans BBC Documentary on PM Modi

After the Indian government ordered YouTube to take down a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, the United States State Department said that it supports the importance of free press around the world, adding that it is high time to highlight the importance of democratic principles and make it a point in India as well.

Who made the statement?: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, during a regular briefing on Wednesday, 25 January, underlined Washington’s support for a free press in light of the ban on the BBC documentary in India.

What did Price say?: Responding to a query from the press, Price said: