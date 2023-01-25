What Rahul Gandhi Has To Say About His Childhood, His Beard And Marriage Plans
Kamiya Jani interviewed him as part of her series ‘Sunday Brunch’ at a Bharat Jodo Yatra Campsite in Rajasthan.
Video Producer: Akanksha Pandey
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
In a candid conversation with travel and food blogger Kamiya Jani, also popularly known as Curly Tales, Rahul Gandhi spoke about his childhood, politics, food, and his marriage plans.
Kamiya Jani interviewed him as part of her series ‘Sunday Brunch’ at a Bharat Jodo Yatra Campsite in Rajasthan.
Speaking about his schooling and childhood, Rahul Gandhi told Kamiya Jani that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were pulled out of their boarding school and then home-schooled after his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination due to security reasons.
He further added that while some teachers were nice to him, he had some teachers that were nasty to him, possibly because of the "pro-poor" political position that his family used to take, and he thought his teachers didn’t appreciate that.
Scuba Diving Trainer, Black Belt in Martial Arts
Gandhi shared that he taught scuba diving as a hobby when he was in Florida. He also added that he has a black belt in a martial art called Aikido.
He revealed that he takes martial arts classes even during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Gandhi talked about how he remembered his first pay-check and his first job, which was with a company called Monitor Company, a strategic consulting company in London.
‘This Is What We Grew Up Doing’
Rahul Gandhi also delved into how politics was an inherent part of his childhood, and the initial reasons behind why he joined politics.
‘Our family’s always been political. I mean, when we were small, the conversation with Dadi and Papa on the dining table was, you know, about India, politics, everything that’s going on. So it’s just what we grew up doing. I think my father’s death also had an impact on it. My grandmother’s death also. That was certainly part of the reason why I felt I should join politics then. It changed after that.’Rahul Gandhi
Relationship with Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Rahul talked about his relationship with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He shared that his grandmother and mother used to pamper him, while his father used to pamper his sister. He said that his sister and he used to fight a lot when they were younger, because they "grew up with violence around them", however, after his father’s death, they stopped. And now, even when they argue, they never have major fights.
‘What If You Become the PM…’
On being asked about the three things he would do if and when he became the prime minister of the country, Rahul Gandhi said that he would transform the education system, help people with small businesses scale their businesses, and protect vulnerable people.
‘The third thing I would do is protect the people who are having a rough time. Farmers, labourers, youngsters who are unemployed. I’d make sure that they feel they have protection in this country. And I think that’s the job of a nation.’Rahul Gandhi
Answering questions related to his marriage plans, Gandhi said that he will get married ‘when the right girl comes along.’
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
Topics: Congress Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo yatra
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.