'Pathaan' Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Breaks Yet Another Record
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has been breaking records since Wednesday, 25 January. The film hit the 100 crore mark on its first day worldwide. And now its box office collection for the second day stands at 70 crore for its Hindi version. The immensely successful film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan also has a cameo in the film.
According to Box Office India, Pathaan collected at least ₹70 crore for its Hindi version on its second day and the total could be higher as the final numbers are yet to come. The domestic collections of the spy thriller (Hindi version) crossed 67 crore on its first day at the box office. So the film has now managed to surpass that number on its second day owing to the second day being a holiday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, aslo concluded how much the mega-blockbuster collected at national chains on its second day, he said: "#Pathaan at *national chains*… Day 2… Update: 10.10 pm. #PVR: 13.75 cr #INOX: 11.65 cr #Cinepolis 6.20 cr Total: ₹ 31.60 cr UNSTOPPABLE. Note: #Pathaan *entire Day 1* at *national chains* was ₹ 27.08 cr."
The film has created a frenzy amongst audiences all around. People were seen with posters and dancing to dhol beats outside the theatres celebrating the film's release. The film's release was nothing short of a festival.
The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is touted to revive Bollywood from the lull it has been facing in regard to its box office numbers.
Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after over four years of being away from the cinemas. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.
The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.