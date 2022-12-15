Scene From Don 2 Showing SRK in Saffron Jail Uniform Shared as From Pathaan
The image shows Khan in a still from Don 2.
An image showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing a saffron prison uniform is being shared on social media with a claim that it is a scene from Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan, which is slated to release on 25 January 2023.
Some people have also shared a video in which Khan can be heard saying, "I am unhappy with the colour of the uniform." This comes in the backdrop of the controversy around the release of the film's first song Besharam Rang. (Similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to it and said that the 'costumes in the song are objectionable'.
But is the clip from Pathaan?: Well, the clip that is being shared is from Khan's 2011 film, Don 2, which showed him inside a Malaysian jail.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a keyword search and found a longer version of the scene from the 2011 movie.
A YouTube video shared by the official channel of Excel Movies showed Khan wearing a saffron coloured prison uniform.
The video title stated that this scene shows Khan and Priyanka Chopra in a scene from Don 2.
Why is Khan wearing saffron?: The scenes was shot in a Malaysian jail. As per a report published by News18 on 16 December 2011, the scene was shot at Malacca prison in Malaysia, which is one of the advanced kinds of prison.
We also found that saffron (orange) is one of the colours of the uniform of the inmates in Malaysia. An article by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from 2011 showed a Somalian men, in a Malaysian jail, wearing saffron uniform.
Conclusion: This post is clearly misleading.
A scene from an old movie, Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan is being falsely shared as from his upcoming movie, Pathaan.
The saffron-coloured prison uniform is from Malaysia and not India.
