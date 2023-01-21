Full Text of WFI's Response to Sports Ministry Following Wrestlers' Protest

A. Charges of arbitrariness and mismanagement of WFI.

With respect to alleged charges of arbitrariness and mismanagement of WFI it is brought to the notice of the Ministry as follows –

(i) The WFI is managed by on elected body as per its constitution and therefore there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement of WFI by any one individually including the President, WFI.

(ii) The WFI is managed also by its Rules, Regulations, Policy/Instructions etc. issued from time to time including in respect of its Policy on National Camps/Training/Coaching Camps etc. on the basis of “Regulation for Selection of Wrestlers for participation in the National Coaching Camps/ International Competitions” which are also mostly available in public domain on the website/portal of WFI. However, for ready reference the copy of the latest “National Camp Policy/Regulation for Selection of Wrestlers for participation in the National Coaching Camps/ International Competitions” is also annexed with this e-mail letter of WFI, which speaks for itself and establishes that there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement of WFI.

A copy of National Camp Policy/Regulation for Selection of Wrestlers for participation in the National Coaching Camps/ International Competitions is annexed with this letter.

(iii) The WFI in particular under the sitting President (3rd time) WFI has always acted keeping the best interest of Wrestlers in mind alongwith the best interest of India i.e. National interest as well and under the sitting President, WFI, the WFI has enhanced the image of Wrestling Sport Nationally as well as Internationally and for the record of this Ministry it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of the WFI and the achievement apart from previous years, but of late years 2021 and 2022, the National events and Medals in World Championship may be taken note of as under—