Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding IIT-B Suicide Probe, UNGA, and More

WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding IIT-B Suicide Probe, UNGA, and More

Read our recap to find the viral pieces of fake news we fact-checked this week

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>From misinformation surrounding the IIT-Bombay student suicide probe to false claims about Pakistan at the UNGA, here's a recap of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.</p></div>
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From misinformation surrounding the IIT-Bombay student suicide probe to false claims about Pakistan at the UNGA, here's a recap of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

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From statements and visuals being linked to the student suicide probe at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai to claims surrounding Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, here's a recap of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

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1. AI-Generated Images Shared as Those of IIT-B Students Amid Suicide Case Probe

Amid the ongoing probe into the death of 19-year-old Sahil Wakode, a student at IIT-Bombay who allegedly died by suicide, social media users have shared posts which purportedly carry statements by his peers.

  • Four images showing people are being shared online, which claim to carry statements by "topper Priya Mishra" and other unnamed students.

Archived versions of these posts can be seen here, here, here, and here.

(Source: X/Facebook/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, while there are several student statements and visuals, each of the images shared in these claims are AI-generated ones.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadImage of Akhilesh Yadav Posing With the Jamui Molestation Case Accused Is AI

2. Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!

Social media users shared a purported newspaper clipping, which talked about a 46-year-old theft case at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The claim: Referring the the ongoing social media trend where users ask ChatGPT to create images of themselves as per the fashion followed in the 1980's, this image talked about a woman who was caught for a theft she had reportedly committed in 1980.

  • According to the image, the shop owner recognised the woman after she shared an old photo on Facebook, where she was following the viral retro photo trend, and reported her to the police.

An archived version of this report can be seen here.

(Source: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

However, the story is fabricated and the images are AI-generated ones.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadOld Video of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Shared With Misleading Claim
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3. AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as CCTV Footage of Sushant Singh Rajput

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show CCTV footage featuring the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with actors Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The image is being circulated following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who had worked with Rajput.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, we found that the image is AI-generated and does not show actual CCTV footage from Sushant Singh Rajput's residence.

Read our detailed fact-check here.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show a 136-Year-Old Mosque Being Demolished in Kolkata? No!

4. Old Clip Falsely Shared as One of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore

A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the road is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows people at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event which took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 September 2026.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false. The video dates back to 9 August and shows Vishwa Adivasi Diwas being celebrated in Indore.

Read our fact-check here.

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5. Old Clip of Pak PM's Speech on ‘Encountering’ Terrorists Shared With False Claim

A video showing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talking at a lectern bearing the logo of the United Nations (UN) is being widely shared on the internet amid the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

  • The clip is being shared with text which claims that while speaking at the ongoing session of the UNGA, Sharif said, "If we haven't controlled our terrorists, they would be roaming on the streets of New York or London.”

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is incorrect and the video is old.

  • Sharif did not say "our" terrorists, as claimed and the video dates back to 26 September 2025 and shows the 10th and 11th plenary sessions of the 80th UNGA.

Read our fact-check here.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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