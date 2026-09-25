WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding IIT-B Suicide Probe, UNGA, and More

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show CCTV footage featuring the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with actors Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The image is being circulated following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who had worked with Rajput.