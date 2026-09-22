Mecca Defence Pact: A Month on, Where the Saudi-Turkey-Pak Alliance Falls Short

In the aftermath of the agreement, regional actors continued to challenge the security arrangement.

The Houthis attacked Saudi strategic targets, including crude oil tank farms in Jazan and Abha on 8 September, as well as facilities belonging to state oil giant Aramco. Israel struck Abu Duhur Air Base, near the Turkish border, shortly after Turkish security officials had visited the area as part of Ankara’s effort to support the development of Syria’s post-civil-war military capabilities. None of these attacks triggered the mutual security promises of the agreement.

The Houthis’ lightning advance along Yemen's Red Sea coast, which included Perim Island in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and Mocha, apparently with direct guidance from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, opened a new front in Iran's war with the US, while also bringing the Houthis into direct confrontation with Saudi Arabia.

On 2 September, Mohsen Rezaei, Iran’s Security Chief, wrote on X, “You will soon witness that Iran’s new strategy across the battlefield, diplomacy, and countering the economic siege will shatter your foundations.”

On 10 September, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said there had been no discussions about a military reaction under the Mecca Agreement in response to ‌the Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia.

He said, “When time comes, (we) will act under the agreement.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the three countries “did not need to respond to aggression with aggression”.

The Mecca agreement is an umbrella agreement, “purely for defensive purposes”, and aimed primarily at strengthening regional peace and stability.