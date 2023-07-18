Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Relief for Rhea as CBI Won't Challenge Bail

Section 27A of the NDPS Act pertains to financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, which can lead to a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The Bombay High Court had previously granted bail to Chakraborty in October 2020.

Rhea and others were accused of facilitating the procurement of drugs for consumption by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, in its order the Bombay HC had stated that providing money to buy drugs didn't mean that Rhea was involved in illicit trafficking. The court also added that giving money to someone for consuming drugs doesn't equate to encouraging them to do it.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.