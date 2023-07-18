Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Relief for Rhea as CBI Won't Challenge Bail

On Tuesday (18 July), the Central government told the Supreme Court that it will not be challenging the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), as per a news report by Bar and Bench.
The report further quoted Additional Solicitor General SV Raju as saying that while the government will not pursue its appeal in regard to the grant of bail, the Bombay High Court's interpretation of Section 27A of the NDPS Act would be kept for challenge at an appropriate time.
He said:
"We are not challenging the grant of bail but on the interpretation of section, please keep it open for consideration.ASG, Bar and Bench
In short, as per the report, judgment delivered by the Bombay High Court which interpreted the provisions of NDPS in Chakraborty's case will not be treated as a precedent, in any other cases.
Section 27A of the NDPS Act pertains to financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, which can lead to a maximum jail term of 20 years.
The Bombay High Court had previously granted bail to Chakraborty in October 2020.
Rhea and others were accused of facilitating the procurement of drugs for consumption by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, in its order the Bombay HC had stated that providing money to buy drugs didn't mean that Rhea was involved in illicit trafficking. The court also added that giving money to someone for consuming drugs doesn't equate to encouraging them to do it.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
