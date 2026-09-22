Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video Game Footage Falsely Claimed To Show IAF Fighter Jet Crash During Landing

Video Game Footage Falsely Claimed To Show IAF Fighter Jet Crash During Landing

We found out that the footage is from a video game called "War Thunder".

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Footage from a video game is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an&nbsp;IAF MiG-29 fighter jet&nbsp;crash during landing due to pilot error. </p></div>
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Footage from a video game is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crash during landing due to pilot error.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crash during landing due to pilot error.

What is the claim?: The video's caption reads, "An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. No casualties reported. IAF is keeping it quiet as fighter jets keep getting lost at a high rate. IAF is getting failure every time."

  • The video, uploaded on X, garnered over 13 Lakh views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The visuals are from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook reel carrying similar visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) from a video game.

The video's caption suggests that it is CGI. 

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

  • We found a video uploaded to YouTube that also carries similar visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 22 July, is captioned, "This is a gaming content of war thunder"

  • War Thunder is a combat video game involving military vehicles.

The video's caption states that it shows a game called 'War Thunder"

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the footage is actually from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

Conclusion: The video does not show an actual fighter jet crash, and is from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

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