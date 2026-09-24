AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as CCTV Footage of Sushant Singh Rajput

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show CCTV camera footage featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The image is being circulated following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who had worked with Sushant.

The image was shared with the caption, "@itsSSR & @dishasalian26 Murdered By Radicals In Bollywood, Bt Those Radicals Failed To Kill Those Hearts Where SSR & Disha Are Still Alive (sic)."