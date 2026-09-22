Old Clip Falsely Shared as One of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore

A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the road is being widely shared on social media, shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 September 2026.

The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that it showed the turnout for the said event, noting that a city, which is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "stronghold", showed love and support for Gandhi.