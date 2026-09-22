Old Clip Falsely Shared as One of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore

A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the road is being widely shared on social media, shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 September 2026.
The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that it showed the turnout for the said event, noting that a city, which is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "stronghold", showed love and support for Gandhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a banner on a vehicle, which read 'Vishwa Adivasi Diwas' on it.
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
Supplementing some of these searches with 'Vishwa Adivasi Diwas' led us to a Facebook post sharing the same video on 10 August, over a month before Gandhi's event, which was held on 19 September.
The uploader had commented "Aadiwasi diwas (sic)" and "Indore" under the video.
We also came cross more videos of the gathering across social media.
Reports by Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala mentioned that the rally began at 6 am on 9 August, starting from Indore's Lalbagh Complex and concluding at Rajiv Gandhi square.
Thousands of tribal youth reportedly turned up for the rally, donning traditional attire, flags, and musical instruments, dancing to tribal songs.
Conclusion: An old video from Indore is being shared to falsely claim that it shows crowds turning up for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore.
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