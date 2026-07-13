Why Yogi Adityanath is Speaking Louder Than Rahul Gandhi on Ram Mandir Theft

In Uttar Pradesh, politics is unfolding in surprisingly curious ways following the revelations of donation theft at the high-profile Ram temple in Ayodhya, managed by a trust constituted by the Narendra Modi government on recommendations from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Surprise number one is the low-key response of Opposition leaders to a scandal that undoubtedly embarrasses the entire Sangh Parivar, including the BJP governments in Lucknow and at the Centre.

On the face of it, the heist, suspected to run into crores of rupees, is a ready-made issue for the Opposition to run with. UP Assembly elections are mere months away. Common sense suggests that the polls could well turn on an emotive campaign crafted around trust and betrayal of sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees right under the nose of a double-engine BJP sarkar.

Yet, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who never misses an opportunity to lash out at the RSS, is silent. Not one statement or tweet yet.