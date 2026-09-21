Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!

Social media users are sharing what appears to be a newspaper clipping, which talks about a 46-year-old theft case at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
The claim: Referring the the ongoing social media trend where users ask ChatGPT to create images of themselves as per the fashion followed in the 1980's, this image talks about a woman who was caught for a theft she had reportedly committed in 1980.
According to the image, the shop owner recognised the woman after she shared an old photo on Facebook, where she was following the viral retro photo trend, and reported her to the police.
Apart from social media users, news organisations Hindustan Times, Mid Day Gujarati, News18 Telugu, and Zee Telugu also shared reports related to this claim.
Is it true?: No. The story is fabricated and the images are AI-generated ones.
How did we find out the truth?: When we went through all reports we found about this incident, we saw that they were attributed to social media, and not concrete sources.
We also observed that the 'clipping' did not carry any information about the name of the victim, the alleged thief, the name of any police official, date, or any specific details that news articles generally share.
To verify whether such a thing had happened, we contacted Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, however, we are yet to hear back from him.
Is it AI?: Since there was no evidence of such an incident taking place, we ran the viral clipping through AI-generated content detectors.
Sightengine gave the image a 99 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
Similarly, Isitai too, showed high confidence (99 percent) in the image being an AI-generated one.
We then ran the image through OpenAI's Verify, a tool which tells users whether something was created using their platforms.
Verify confirmed that the image was made using OpenAI's tools.
Conclusion: A fabricated story and an AI-generated image have gone viral with a false claim about a woman being caught for theft 46 years after it took place.
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