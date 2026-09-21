Inside IIT-Bombay's Protest: Student Death, 'Sham' Suspension, Lathicharge

Days after the alleged death by suicide of 19-year-old student, Sahil Wakode, inside his hostel room, the haloed gates of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have become a fortress.

At night, an oppressive silence hangs at the heavily guarded gates. During the day, protests erupt on both sides, in a call for justice.

From the main entrance of the campus up to the Powai Police Station, blue police vehicles, heavy iron barricades, and a strict vigil of khaki uniforms dotted the horizon on Sunday.