From Reporting to Spectacle: Generative AI’s Disturbing Role in Crime News

After soap operas, primetime television news has found itself trying to retain the attention of an audience with Netflix, Hotstar, or Apple TV as alternatives.

This competition for the commercially viable slots was evident when the English news channel Times Now used generative AI to recreate the final moments of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh’s tragic mob lynching in Delhi.

The blood on the screen was synthetically generated, but the trauma broadcast into lakhs of Indian living rooms was undeniably real.

A digital avatar of the victim was shown being chased down a stairwell, surrounded, and brutally beaten on a continuous loop, all while the text screamed, "Fists & Blows Rained on Vikram." With a few keystrokes, a newsroom transformed a family’s grief into a spectacle for audiences.