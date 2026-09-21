From Reporting to Spectacle: Generative AI’s Disturbing Role in Crime News

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After soap operas, primetime television news has found itself trying to retain the attention of an audience with Netflix, Hotstar, or Apple TV as alternatives.
This competition for the commercially viable slots was evident when the English news channel Times Now used generative AI to recreate the final moments of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh’s tragic mob lynching in Delhi.
The blood on the screen was synthetically generated, but the trauma broadcast into lakhs of Indian living rooms was undeniably real.
A digital avatar of the victim was shown being chased down a stairwell, surrounded, and brutally beaten on a continuous loop, all while the text screamed, "Fists & Blows Rained on Vikram." With a few keystrokes, a newsroom transformed a family’s grief into a spectacle for audiences.
The dramatisation of events for news or by anchors is not new. Remember Deepak Chaurasia dressing up as an astronaut to talk about Chandrayaan's launch? Or anchors sitting in the cockpit of a helicopter to talk about the situation on the ground during cyclones?
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Deepak Chaurasia dressed as an astronaut to talk about Chandrayaan.
Anchor sitting in a helicopter to show the impact of cyclone.
Generative AI has bypassed the need for actors, sets, and production timelines altogether. Using a few prompts, news producers can create hyper-realistic executions and murders under the guise of “breaking news”. Human tragedy gets repackaged for TRPs, while a tiny “AI-GENERATED” disclaimer in the corner of the screen is placed carefully for the audience to miss.
So, what happens when a news bulletin stops showing us what is known about a crime and starts showing us what it imagines happened?
That is not merely an AI ethics question. It is a question about what television news is becoming.
Sample this:
It completely bypasses the logical understanding that the footage is a digital fake. Additionally, humans are evolutionarily wired to pay attention to violence, making it easy for others to exploit this biological response. Synthetic gore keeps viewers in a state of hyper-attention, making it impossible to look away.
The Quint got in touch with Professor Carlos Osorio from Universidad del Valle in Colombia, who published a paper about how crime news impacted digital engagement on social networks in Latin America, titled 'The Communication of Fear: Factors of Crime News Impacting Engagement on Social Networks'.
When we asked him about hyper-realistic AI crime recreations possibly amplifying this fear for the sake of ratings and engagement, he wrote,
These aspects, he noted, could make AI-generated recreations "particularly powerful resource for intensifying these stimuli."
Repeated exposure to this synthetic violence erodes public empathy. Viewers digest real-world violence as simple entertainment.
Standard factual reporting starts to feel boring. This hunger for graphic content drives an algorithmic feedback loop. Media houses are incentivised to push the boundaries of shock value for high TRPs. Worse, broadcasting hyper-realistic executions creates instructional blueprints.
While audiences grow numb, the victims and their families suffer immense harm.
In her 2017 article in the Georgetown Law Review, author Destiny Howell observed that female audiences experience distinct psychological tolls from re-enacted programs, frequently reporting elevated emotional distress and fear of victimisation due to the frequent portrayal of domestic abuse and violence against female victims.
For survivors and families, this causes profound re-traumatisation. They lose control over their own narrative. On other side of things, research has also shown that exposure to violent portrayals, explicit criminal methods, and abusive language leads many young viewers to justify illegal acts in certain circumstances and lowers their social tolerance.
Following the recent Times Now broadcast, Singh's family publicly pleaded for space. Political activist Angellica Aribam even sent a legal notice demanding the video's removal.
The channel is yet to put out a public statement addressing the criticism it received for the show .
A 2025 study on media, morality and the sociology of fear found that 71.3 percent of crime coverage in a 300-article sample used episodic framing — individual, dramatic, decontextualised incident reporting rather than structural analysis — and that sensational visuals such as graphic crime-scene images appeared in 54 percent of crime stories sampled.
AI recreations fundamentally compromise journalistic integrity. Journalism is predicated on facts, whereas generative AI tools hallucinate by design.
When a news network generates a video of a murder, it guesses the details. It invents the weather, facial expressions, and specific physical interactions. This introduces pure fiction into news broadcasts. The Quint’s earlier investigation into 'AI slop' highlights a related phenomenon called the "liar's dividend."
We also spoke with Prateek Waghre, the Head of Programmes and Partnerships at The TechGlobal Institute, who raised the point that newsrooms have no standardised AI policy.
“Few, if any, have clearly and publicly articulated what their generative AI usage policies are, how / where they use it, where they don't, and what kind of oversight or checks they have instituted to prevent problematic uses/misuse. Once these are created and debated, there will be reference points to compare new/emerging uses in the future,” he said.
Broadcasters are actively exploiting a massive regulatory blind spot. Strict editorial guidelines traditionally required newsrooms to blur blood and dead bodies. A January 2023 Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory warned against broadcasting unedited footage of physical assault. It cited the adverse psychological impact on viewers.
Networks like Aaj Tak and India Today frequently dramatise crimes using elaborate 3D graphics or physical dummies. The groundwork was laid during high-profile cases like the Shraddha Walker murder and the Atiq Ahmed shootout. Today, the hunger for morbid content drives the spread of deepfakes.
Speaking about the penalising TV channels for problematic use of generative AI, Waghre said, “It is not going to be easy, nor would it be desirable to specifically regulate/penalise such uses, and possibly many more problematic uses that are likely to emerge. Individually penalising them would be like playing 'whack-a-mole', and overbroad framing carries risk of selective use/targeting.”
Waghre also highlighted the underlying issue of the trade-off between ethical reporting and sensationalism and added that the incentives of misusing AI need to be reined in.
Journalism is not making every tragedy visually compelling. To show Singh's murder, channels could have used a map, real CCTV footage and maybe a a few photographs to establish who the victim was.
Telling Singh's story didn't require 'inventing' the victim's final moments.
By creating this AI-generated spectacle, we lost the person behind the crime.