Scindias, Hindutva, Social Justice: Why Datia Bypoll Result is More Than 1 Seat

Won by the Congress' Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, the bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Datia was fought at several levels: between ideologies, between parties and even within parties.

Located in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Datia, in many ways, typifies Madhya Pradesh politics. Political competition in Datia has mainly been between Brahmin or Thakur candidates of the BJP and the Congress, even though Scheduled Castes and OBCs put together form the overwhelming majority of the electorate. The seat has always had an Upper Caste MLA.

However, within this elite competition, Datia has been an ideological battleground from its very first election in 1952.