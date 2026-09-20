Rahul Gandhi: ‘System’ Under Modi Prefers ‘Andhbhakts’ Over Questioning Students

During his speech, Gandhi contrasted students with 'andhbhakts', stating, “While students are curious, the andhbhakts are delusional and live in their own world. While students talk about love and respect, the andhbhakts spread hatred. While students are humble and listen to others, the andhbhakts are filled with arrogance.” This statement was made in the context of his broader critique of the current political and institutional environment.