Rahul Gandhi: ‘System’ Under Modi Prefers ‘Andhbhakts’ Over Questioning Students

On 19 September 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed students in Indore, alleging that the current system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not encourage students who ask questions but instead promotes 'andhbhakts' or blind followers. He claimed that various institutions, including education, business, and the judiciary, have been captured by a select group of powerful individuals, and that students who challenge the status quo are seen as a threat.
According to The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi stated that the system is run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with enforcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and includes figures such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. He alleged that these individuals have influence over key sectors and that the system is designed to suppress student voices.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Gandhi addressed issues such as paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and declining education budgets. He claimed that the share of education in the Union Budget had decreased from 4.6% in 2014 to 2.6% in 2026, and alleged that funds meant for education were diverted to benefit certain business interests. He also highlighted the impact of these policies on students, including vacant teaching positions and reduced scholarships.
During his speech, Gandhi contrasted students with 'andhbhakts', stating, “While students are curious, the andhbhakts are delusional and live in their own world. While students talk about love and respect, the andhbhakts spread hatred. While students are humble and listen to others, the andhbhakts are filled with arrogance.” This statement was made in the context of his broader critique of the current political and institutional environment.
“This is why the ‘system’ does not want students. It wants andhbhakts who are anti-students. It prepares and promotes andhbhakts. While students are curious, the andhbhakts are delusional and live in their own world.”
Coverage revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to Gandhi’s remarks by highlighting recent student union election results, arguing that the youth are rejecting what they described as Rahul Gandhi’s “politics of lies, deceit and propaganda.” BJP representatives stated that the election outcomes serve as a reality check for Gandhi and reflect the preferences of the country’s youth.
In the middle of the event, reporting indicated that a separate controversy arose when a stand-up comedian mimicked Prime Minister Modi during the same student interaction, leading to criticism from BJP leaders. They objected to references made about Modi’s late mother, stating that such topics should not be part of political discourse.
At the end of the programme, as details emerged, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responded by accusing Rahul Gandhi of making unsubstantiated claims and described the event as an attempt to spread confusion among the public. Yadav asserted that Gandhi’s statements lacked factual basis and preparation.
“Today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a programme titled ‘Jhoot ki Goonj’ in Indore. As usual, he appeared careless about his topic, and today again, the same was evident,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Analysis showed that Gandhi’s address included claims about the closure of over one lakh schools nationwide, with a significant proportion in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He also alleged that the government’s approach to education and institutional management was undermining the future of students and the country.
Attribution from further coverage confirmed that students at the event raised concerns about recruitment delays, examination irregularities, and inadequate infrastructure. Gandhi reiterated that students are the foundation of the country and emphasised the importance of restoring faith in education and institutional systems.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.