Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image of Akhilesh Yadav Posing With the Jamui Molestation Case Accused Is AI

Image of Akhilesh Yadav Posing With the Jamui Molestation Case Accused Is AI

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, posing with Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui sexual harassment case.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, posing with Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui sexual harassment case.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, posing with Nandan Yadav, the main accused in Bihar's Jamui sexual harassment case.

  • Nandan Yadav was arrested for harassing and molesting a minor girl and her male friend, along with a group of men, in Bihar's Jamui.

  • Yadav and his accomplice Hareram Yadav were arrested from their hideout spot on 22 September 2026.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and doesn't show an authentic picture of Akhilesh Yadav posing with Nandan Yadav.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show a 136-Year-Old Mosque Being Demolished in Kolkata? No!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any credible sources or reports that shared the image.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: OpenAI tools /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and doesn't show an authentic picture of Akhilesh Yadav posing with Nandan Yadav.

Also ReadAI-Generated Images Shared as Those of IIT-B Students Amid Suicide Case Probe

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