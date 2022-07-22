Before the Murmu-Sinha Race, This Is How Presidential Poll Margins Looked

A look at some of the slimmest and widest victory margins in presidential races in the past.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
The counting of votes in the presidential election ended on the evening of Thursday, 21 July, with the National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu defeating the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by a margin of 2,96,626 votes.
While President-Elect Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, Sinha secured 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.
The president is elected by an electoral college, which comprises elected members of all state legislative Assemblies (including Puducherry and Delhi) as well as the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
The 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha are not allowed to vote.
This means that the value of an MLA’s vote varies from state to state, in order to reflect the population of the region.
Here's a look at some of the slimmest and widest victory margins in presidential races that have taken place in the past.
Rajendra Prasad, India’s first president and the only one to serve two full terms in the top constitutional post, attained a landslide victory against Chowdhry Hari Ram and Nagendra Narayan Das, polling 4,59,698 votes while Das and Ram failed to surpass even 5,000 votes combined in 1957.
In 1952, he won his first election with 5,07,400 votes against his nearest rival, KT Shah, who received 92,827 votes.
Prasad (98.99 percent) was among the three, including Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan in 1962 and K R Narayanan in 1997, who became the president with a vote share of over 90 percent.
In 1962, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Chowdhry Hari Ram, and Yamuna Prasad Trisulia contested the presidential election to succeed Rajendra Prasad.
Dr Radhakrishnan won the presidency by an overwhelming margin of votes, receiving 553,067 votes, while his rivals Chowdhry Hari Ram and Yamuna Prasad Trisulia garnered 6,341 votes and 3,537 votes, respectively.
In a contest between 17 candidates for the presidency in 1967, nine candidates polled zero votes.
Dr Zakir Hussain emerged victorious with 4,71,244 votes, while his nearest rival Kota Subbarao, dwarfed by his numbers, garnered only 3,63,971 votes.
After the sudden demise of Dr Zakir Hussain, the Election Commission of India announced an indirect presidential election.
With 4,20,077 votes, Varahagiri Venkata Giri won against his rival Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy by a margin of around 15,000 votes. Reddy received 4,05,427 votes in the run-off election.
In the 1974 elections, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from Assam eclipsed all his other contenders after receiving 7,65,587 votes. His nearest rival, Tridib Chaudhuri, only got 1,89,196 votes.
Reddy was elected unopposed in 1977, after the poll was necessitated following Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's unforeseen death. A total of 37 candidates filed their nominations; however, the returning officer rejected the nominations of 36 prospective candidates.
India's eighth presidential election was held on 12 July, 1982.
Zail Singh, the only Sikh president of the country till date, with 7,54,113 votes, won over his nearest rival Hans Raj Khanna who got 2,82,685 votes.
The ninth presidential poll saw R Venkataraman emerge victorious with a huge margin of 7,40,148 votes, while his nearest contender, VR Krishna Iyer managed to garner 2,81,550 votes.
Congress-backed Shankar Dayal Sharma became the 10th president of India with 6,75,864 votes, while his nearest rival, George Gilbert Swell, garnered 3,46,485 votes.
Ram Jethmalani and Kaka Joginder Singh did not cross 4,000 votes cumulatively.
KR Narayanan, India's first Dalit president, won by a landslide against TN Seshan, getting 9,56,290 votes, compared to the 50,631 votes received by the latter.
The 2002 election was a contest between Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was backed both by the BJP and Congress, and Lakshmi Sehgal, who was supported by the Left front.
Kalam won by a huge margin, getting 9,22,884 votes against Sehgal, who received 1,07,366 votes.
Congress-backed Pratibha Patil became the 12th and the only female president of India, after she defeated her nearest rival Bhairon Singh Shekhawat by a margin of over 3,00,000 votes.
Patil got 6,38,116 votes, while Shekhawat managed to receive 3,31,306 votes.
The two leading candidates for the 13th president of India in 2012 were former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma.
Mukherjee gained a total of 7,13,763 votes to win the election, defeating Sangma with a wide margin of over 5,00,00 votes. Sangma received 3,15,987 votes. Mukherjee's win was aided by cross-voting.
The NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind defeated the Opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar, to officially become the 14th president of India.
In an electoral college of 4,986 voters, with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind obtained a vote value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha speaker secured a vote value of 3,67,314.
Even though Kovind won the presidential election comfortably, his vote share (65.65 percent) was the lowest recorded in a presidential poll since 1974.
