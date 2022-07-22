Before the Murmu-Sinha Race, This Is How Presidential Poll Margins Looked

The counting of votes in the presidential election ended on the evening of Thursday, 21 July, with the National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu defeating the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by a margin of 2,96,626 votes.

While President-Elect Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, Sinha secured 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.

The president is elected by an electoral college, which comprises elected members of all state legislative Assemblies (including Puducherry and Delhi) as well as the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha are not allowed to vote.